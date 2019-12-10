Chronic wasting disease is a brain malady that can devastate herds of deer and other cervids such as elk and moose. It has been found in 24 states and two Canadian provinces.
Here in Virginia, CWD has not spread widely — yet. It has been found only in Frederick, Shenandoah and Culpeper counties.
Last week, West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt went to Washington to testify before a U.S. Senate committee on the need for a federal task force to battle CWD. He spoke to members of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, of which Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is a member.
Leonhardt is right: States cannot handle the task. Only the federal government has the necessary resources. The task force he proposes should be established and provided with adequate resources.
Though there is no evidence of CWD being transmitted to humans, the potential for it to decimate deer populations ought to be enough for the federal government to act — quickly — on Leonhardt’s recommendation.
(2) comments
If you think the buffoons in DC can solve this problem, you're fantasizing. "Resources" = more taxpayer $$ thrown down the drain.
newshound, I fully agree! The game commission nor the forest service really care about wildlife in Va. other than the money they make off them. Neither has done much to help habitat or insure the future of hunting. I think we have the wrong people running the show who know little or just don't care what happens to the deer herd or any other wildlife.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.