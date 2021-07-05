James Madison University Athletic Director Jeff Bourne calls it a “new era of college athletics.” He couldn’t be more right.
On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that college athletes can now profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL). Previously, that was forbidden, despite colleges doing just that for years — leaving no pieces of that profitable pie for the students who play the games.
Of course, for those on the outside looking in, there has been some blowback. Some have wondered if the athletic scholarships weren’t enough for the athletes. Frankly, that argument holds no water.
When you play for a big-time program, and plenty of smaller programs as well, your days are spent in classes, studying to keep your grades up and then, after that, plenty of practices. The offseasons are few, far between and sometimes nonexistent. Holding a job, especially on the Division I level, for folding money can be tough if possible at all.
For decades, colleges have raked in millions off the faces and personalities of the athletes who wear their uniforms. Those same athletes had to be careful about what they accepted from fans, boosters and coaches. The NCAA’s NIL rules right that wrong.
Allowing an athlete the ability to start their own clothing line, to get paid for an appearance or maybe even appear in a local commercial is the smart and right move.
