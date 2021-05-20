If you were furloughed or, worse, lost your job during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, chances are you’re all too familiar with how lost you may have felt when it came to dealing with the Virginia Employment Commission.
Help from local offices was spotty — at best. And you might still have late-night fever dreams about hearing how long your estimated wait time was for the next available person to talk to on the phone if you called the statewide number.
It was stress nobody needed, especially those who were out of work and looking for help.
Though it might be the very definition of too little, too late, Gov. Ralph Northam’s directive, which he signed Tuesday, hopefully is a step in the right direction to fix the problem and, hopefully, will avoid such a backlog of help in the future.
According to The Association Press, Northam wrote in his directive that “we must do more to ensure that Virginians’ unemployment benefit claims are resolved in a timely manner and that those who are eligible for benefits receive them quickly. VEC must have access to and mobilize additional staff and funding to carry out this critical role.”
We couldn’t agree more.
The order directs the commission to increase the number of adjudications being processed per week from 5,700 to 10,000 by June 30, and to 20,000 by July 31. This will be done, the AP reported, in part by finalizing a $5 million contract for over 300 additional adjudication officers.
It will also update the 41-year-old benefits system.
Again, hindsight doesn’t need glasses. But at least it’s finally being fixed.
