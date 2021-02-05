For decades, the Super Bowl has been one of the Sundays each year family and friends gather, eat too much food and watch the National Football League crown its champion.
Sure, we all have memories — both good and bad — of those Sundays in February and January. And plenty of us have watched our favorite team win, or lose, the big game; unless you’re a Detroit Lions or Cleveland Browns fan, of course. (They’re two of the four teams to never appear in a Super Bowl. We’ll give the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans a pass since their histories aren’t as long and storied as the previous two.)
But yes, here we go again, this year is different. With our country still under the thumb of the COVID-19 pandemic and not enough of us vaccinated against the deadly disease, we turn our advice-seeking ears back over to Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser.
“Just lay low and cool it,” he said Wednesday.
Again, like all the adjustments we’ve made in our lives, this won’t be easy, even if it is necessary. Fauci says the best thing to do is to watch the game at home surrounded by those you share your household with to help keep you safe from the virus and from spreading it.
With local COVID-19 numbers dropping as of late, it’s still not time to let our guard down. Sixty-five of our friends, neighbors or family members in Harrisonburg have died from the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In the county, 75 of the same are now gone due to this deadly virus.
If keeping to our close circle — they call it a bubble — can help on just one day, what’s the harm? There is none, plain and simple.
Stay at home. Watch the game with your family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.