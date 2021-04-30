Birds of prey are important for many reasons, the least of which is their grace in flight and their regal-like poses atop trees, poles and power lines that dot our landscape.
On our farmlands, birds of prey — both big and small — provide free pest control for farmers. And often, on those power-line poles sit wooden boxes in the hopes that kestrels, red-tailed hawks, owls and other common Shenandoah Valley raptors will roost to provide that great, natural service.
That’s what makes retired James Madison University professor Charles Ziegenfus’ work so important.
Ziegenfus has spent decades helping put up those boxes and, throughout his career, taught more than 800 students how to catch birds and collect data on migratory patterns. For those services, Ziegenfus was named the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley’s 2021 Valley Treasure on Wednesday.
“I was overwhelmed when the lady called me,” Ziegenfus said. “I didn’t know what to say.”
The Valley Treasure award recognizes local conservationists who were nominated by community members. For its inaugural award, the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley received several nominations for Ziegenfus.
“I was amazed I could be considered,” he said.
Ziegenfus’ teaching wings span far — among his students at James Madison was Megan Reinertsen Ross, who graduated in 1996 and became the first female director of Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo.
Locally, his work of providing homes for kestrels, the smallest falcon in North America, has been beneficial. Still the most populous of raptors, the sparrow hawk’s population is in decline, with more than 90% disappearing from New England’s pastoral landscapes, according to the Audubon Society. Such a population drop here in the Valley could spell trouble for farmers, who depend on the bird to keep insect and rodent populations in check.
But, along with the title of Valley Treasure came a $500 cash stipend, which Ziegenfus says he’ll use to refurbish some of the bird boxes he put up a decade ago.
That’s admirable and proves the title of Valley Treasure is very apt for Ziegenfus.
