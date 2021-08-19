A funny thing happened in Rockingham County over the weekend, though we’re sure it happens all the time.
A member of our editorial board, while scouting the yard for a quick afternoon mow, saw a bunch of bees flying around one of the trees on their property. A quick peek inside the tree revealed a pulsating mass of swarming bees.
Spraying them was never an option. Not only would that harm the tree and probably lead to a few stings, but it also would have killed the honeybees. Right now, nobody needs dead honeybees.
“No bees, no food, no us,” or so the saying may or may not go.
You get the point.
Bees are a pivotal part of our ecosystem and, after a quick search online, a local beekeeper was found who, less than an hour later, showed up, explained what he was going to do, donned a bee suit and went to work finding the queen.
Thankfully, she was found. Thankfully, most of the bees followed her into a temporary hive left at the property for a few hours until night fell.
The cost?
Not a dime.
The beekeeper was happy to do it, happy to add to his personal swarm and, once his newest group gets established and starts producing, offered to bring by some honey to eat and another small jar to save. A keepsake for that time a few precious lives were saved on a 1-year-old, still-growing tree.
The moral of the story here: Don’t spray, don’t kill bees.
You’ll be surprised, in a rural area such as our own, that the solution to a summer swarm is just a phone call away. And nobody, especially not the bees, were hurt.
We’re looking forward to that honey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.