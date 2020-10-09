For about 30 years, there’s been a place where you could turn to see what kind of community we live in.
Where your neighbors look out for each other. Where there’s no judgment of economic status. Where the greater good means sacrificing to help someone who needs it.
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic provides health care and, in recent years, dental services to low-income, uninsured adults.
With the aid of volunteers, generous donors and forward-thinking leadership, the clinic’s staff served up to about 1,000 people and, as of the closure announcement, 400 patients.
Sadly, you won’t be able to look there come 2021.
The nonprofit announced Wednesday that it will permanently close on Dec. 30.
Before then — by Nov. 20, to be exact — clinic staff and board members hope to have transitioned its patients to other health care providers, including the nonprofit Harrisonburg Community Health Center.
Factors that went into the Free Clinic board’s decision include funding, fluctuations in the patient base, volunteer availability and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before Virginia expanded Medicaid eligibility on Jan. 1, 2019, it served about 600 people. Afterward, that number dropped to 90.
Seeking to continue its mission, the board voted to expand its eligibility requirements, including serving undocumented immigrants and those with income that, while still low, was above its previous threshold. The organization rebuilt its patient base to 400 as of the announcement.
Then COVID-19 happened.
“We have been digging back out and really helping our community,” said Josh Hale, chairman of its board of directors. “It’s just unfortunate that while we are trying to build that back up, we have volunteer resources depleting and [the ongoing] COVID” pandemic.
Many of the volunteers are retired medical professionals, who are more at risk of complications of COVID-19 due to their age and, according to Hale, may be reluctant to put themselves in a compromised situation.
And that’s understandable.
Our hope is the people who rely on it, and those who could have been aided by its existence in the future, get the care they need.
Its loss still hurts, though, as city Mayor Deanna Reed noted.
“This is tough,” she said. “It’s difficult to kind of put into words what the Free Clinic’s contribution has meant to our residents here in Harrisonburg. We are extremely grateful for the vital role that they have played in Harrisonburg for so long.”
We are, too, but Reed also brought up a key point that hearkens back to the idea of having somewhere to look to know what kind of community we live in.
“We’re going to have to work with other organizations in the city to see if we can come up with some type of solution to make sure everyone here is provided with medical assistance when needed,” Reed said.
And that’s the thing. Those people who made the clinic possible — its volunteers, its staff, its generous donors, the forward-thinking leaders — they didn’t go anywhere.
Rest assured, if there’s a need, it will be met.
