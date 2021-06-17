Too often those who don’t have homes are simply ignored or, at worst, shunned by those of us lucky enough to have a roof over our heads.
That’s what makes one of the goals of Our Community Place’s Friday Lunch Restaurant so important. Not only does the weekly program open to all who want to fill their bellies with a good meal for $10 (and we’re talking an entrée, side, dessert and a drink) it opens the doors for interaction with people most of us, sadly, ignore.
“[Homeless people] are people, too,” says Evelyn Lewis, a rising senior social work major at James Madison University who volunteers at OCP. “[My major] has been really helpful in bringing me out of my comfort zone because we are required to volunteer in the community.”
Granted, nobody is required to grab a bite on Fridays at OCP, but the experience could be eye-opening and allow us to see something too many of us choose to ignore.
That, in turn, may spur some to help.
