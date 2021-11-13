Officials in India gave the world an honest assessment of the challenges presented to those who are truly interested in addressing climate change — as opposed to those who just enjoy political preaching and picking winners and losers. Ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Rome, India’s federal environment minister said rich countries (that would be us) should acknowledge their “historic responsibility” for emissions and protect the interests of vulnerable and developing nations. Bhupender Yadav said India is committed to “being part of the solution,” but a United Nations-backed report shows the country has “significant room” for more ambitious goals in reducing greenhouse gases.
India is among the world’s top greenhouse gas emitters and the world’s second-largest user of coal. Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, India’s top environmental official, accurately represented the choice presented if India is left to its own devices: compromise on development or rely on fossil fuels. It is unfair of those nations that have had nearly 200 years to pollute to ask developing nations to address climate change without giving them the tools to do so. If we are truly interested in solving the problem, we can do something about it.
The folks in Washington could send the necessary funding to research institutions to help solve this problem. Doing so should present few challenges.
If there was a will, they would find a way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.