Granted, it’s going to take a whole lot more than a town council resolution to turn the former, and historical, Manassas Gap Railroad into a 38.5-mile jewel of a trail starting in Broadway and ending in Strasburg.
But, at the very least, Broadway passing such a resolution signaling its support for the proposed biking and walking trail shows that, in the words of Town Manager Kyle O’Brien, it is indeed “gaining steam.”
So how should we keep stuffing coal into this potential economic engine?
We’ve opined on the value of this kind of recreational trail in this space before, back when Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, introduced a budget amendment during the 2020 General Assembly special session calling for the Department of Conservation and Recreation to assess the feasibility of developing the trail. It was approved.
And now, we wait for the Department of Conservation and Recreation, which is expected to present that assessment no later than Nov. 1 to the chairs of the House Committee on Appropriations and Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriations.
Now, let’s get into what it’s going to take — money and elbow grease. And the two are not mutually exclusive. To pull the overgrowth, make any safety fixes and turn that no longer used line owned by Norfolk Southern Corp. into something we can all enjoy is going to take plenty of both. That will be well spent.
Now, it’s up the towns that will benefit the most from this rail-to-trail project to go fishing for federal and state dollars. Whether that be through grants or good old-fashioned wining and dining of our local state and federal reps, the time to dig into this project is now.
If you Google “Virginia Rail To Trail” you get directed to the lovely Creeper Trail in Southwest Virginia, The Tobacco Heritage Trail in Brunswick and Lunenburg counties and Lexington’s Chessie Nature Trail, among many others.
Shouldn’t Broadway and all points between it and Strasburg be on that list?
That’s a yes. And the town, along with those seeking peace on their feet or on the seat of bike, would be the biggest benefactors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.