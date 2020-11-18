When the usual operating method of Open Doors, a homeless shelter that normally rotates sites throughout the winter, ran into issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it put the city’s homeless population at risk — especially now as the temperature falls.
Nobody should be blaming the churches and other places of worship that pulled out of the rotation. The pandemic has plenty of us on edge and keeping safe and healthy has become a priority.
Yet, there was still a need, a place for the city’s homeless population to stay warm, get shelter and sleep in safety.
Enter the Garber family, which used to run Red Front Supermarket before the city staple shuttered its doors earlier this year. The Garber family saw a need, and it provided — offering the store to Open Doors to provide that essential warmth and roof over the heads of those who, for whatever reason, now need both.
“We feel like the man upstairs would want them to have it, and it just worked,” John Garber Sr. said of allowing Open Doors to operate at Red Front with discounted rent and utilities.
The Garbers have never made their mission a secret — God has been a part of that family’s mantra to help the community. And what better way to express that mission than helping those less fortunate? That’s exactly what the family is doing. The Garbers have talked the talk, and during a time when helping the homeless population has become even more pivotal during a pandemic, the family is walking the walk.
It should not go unnoticed, and it doesn’t seem to be. Those using the facility for warmth and shelter are appreciative.
“It is appreciated more than they know,” said Open Doors guest Barry Vincent, 53.
Vincent is not the only one to feel this way, we imagine.
The Garbers should be commended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.