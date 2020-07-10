Hey, we like baseball as much as the next red-blooded American. If the Supreme Court of the United States ordered us to release our debit card history to the voting public, they’d see a once-a-year deduction from MLB.TV of about $129 each March. That cost allows us to stream every game online (with the league’s archaic blackout restrictions, of course) and enjoy all the perks of sitting outside on the back deck listening to the ultimate sound of summer, in our opinion.
While Major League Baseball has set a schedule, with opening day of its truncated 60-game season slated for July 23, something tells us the season isn’t going to happen. Or, at the very least, once the teams start traveling, there will be cases of COVID-19. There have been some already as teams got through “summer training” at their home ballparks. A coronavirus outbreak will, no doubt, shut down the season.
Trust us; we hope that’s not the case.
But, if it is, better safe than sorry. And it’s not like we here in the Valley will be missing baseball. Here, we have another option for the grand old game — the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Unless you live under an outcropping of rocks, you know what it is (or at least, should): It’s an eight-team league that stretches from Stuarts Draft in the south to New Market up north with clubs based in little hamlets we call home.
Sure, bigger towns like Bridgewater and Broadway have teams, but so do little dust spots on the map like Montezuma, Grottoes and the legendary Buck Bowman Park in Clover Hill. Players have familiar last names of former high school stars, a couple of old pros and, with the Valley League season canceled even before the summer started, plenty of local college players. Some are just playing for fun. Others are trying to hone their skills and nobody is traveling across the country to play — they’re just driving up and down U.S. 11.
Food is cheap. The atmosphere is great and the league’s commissioner, Randy Atkins, told our sports department Wednesday that he has heard of no COVID-19 cases among any players or coaches since the league began June 27.
“Hopefully, we won’t,” he said.
And, hopefully, with masks on our faces and sitting 6-feet apart from each other, we will have our own slice of baseball to enjoy, even if Major League Baseball’s season dances on the razor’s edge.
