There are a lot of “Bests” right here in the central Shenandoah Valley. Heck, ask any of us up here in the newsroom and you’ll get plenty of different answers on where to find the best taco, grab the best burger and our favorite place to play bingo. (Yes, don’t judge us; we have a favorite place for bingo.)
But now is your chance to let us know what you think the bests of the best are with nominations being accepted for our 2020 Best of the Valley. You can head online to make your nominations or mail in one of the forms printed periodically in the Daily News-Record prior to the deadline for submissions. The deadline? It’s Feb. 21.
Nominations for businesses and organizations are divided into the following categories: Best Shopping, Best Activities, Best Culture, Best Medical Care, Best Eats, Best Services and Best Miscellaneous (the latter our catch-all for things that don’t’ fall under the other categories).
From there, all the nominees will be printed in a special section on March 28, and then we’ll need your votes again to determine this year’s winners.
But let’s not put salsa on that taco just yet. Right now, we need to know who should be on the list to vote for. We need to know who has the best ice cream around and which local band you prefer to jam out to while at work (with headphones on, of course).
Most of us know who our votes are going to — and we’re talking best trivia night, our favorite yoga studio and our favorite chiropractor. Right now, it’s around lunchtime as we write this, so all we’re thinking about are tacos.
But no worries, you can also vote on your favorite place to get a pizza.
