In a little over a week, our local high school graduates will walk across the stage inside James Madison University’s Bridgeforth Stadium to applause, receiving the diplomas they worked so hard for.
You should all be aware by now how different this school year has been: starting online, moving to hybrid learning before buildings opened to even more students during the COVID-19 pandemic. To be fair, it all started last March when Gov. Ralph Northam shuttered schools and, months later, graduations took on a different feel.
Looking back, there was something poignant about watching Harrisonburg High School students, dressed in full graduation regalia, getting driven up to the football field one car at a time and walking out to the 50-yard line alone to get their diploma.
For Rockingham County seniors that year, filling the Rockingham County Fairgrounds with cars was kind of a neat thing to see as well.
Nothing beats a traditional graduation, though, even if their final year of high school has been anything but.
That’s what our local graduates will get next week. When speakers will speak, teachers and administrators will line the stage and smile as each student gets their diploma.
It’s going to feel normal. And that sounds great to us.
These seniors sure earned it.
