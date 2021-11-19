This is Winter Weather Awareness Week, and recent chilly temperatures are a good reminder of just how nasty things can get when Old Man Winter is having its way.
Despite the recent warmup, there are plenty of things we can all do to make sure we do our best to stay safe. For starters, be sure to check on friends, family and neighbors who might not have so many options for staying cozy.
Be ready for a power outage, too, with emergency kits that also take into account the possibility of snow and ice shutting down the roads for days at a time. That means stocking food and water in addition to medical supplies.
But while we’re preparing for what a few months of cold and snowy weather might mean for us at home, we should also take the opportunity to make sure we and our vehicles are ready.
If you’ve already had to put more air in tires that lost pressure when the temperature dropped, scraped a little frost off the windows or sat a little longer in the driveway while the engine warms up, you know winter treats vehicles more harshly than the other seasons. Drivers have to think differently, too. Take a minute to remind yourself — and particularly any new drivers in the household — of winter driving safety tips and techniques that could make a difference when that first snow and ice coat the roads. Be smart, be ready, and take care of each other, folks.
Let’s make winter a wonderland, not a reason to worry.
