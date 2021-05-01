It’s easy to understand why “safety weeks” and “awareness months” are a thing. Despite the obvious, we sometimes need reminders.
We need reminders in our busy lives that breast cancer can kill, we need reminders that Alzheimer’s takes the minds and bodies of our loved ones and we need to remember, like last week’s Earth Day, that we need to be good stewards of our home planet.
This past week was National Work Zone Awareness Week, with the fantastically run Virginia Department of Transportation’s social media accounts getting the word out along with the electronic signs along our interstates.
We, for one, appreciated the reminder.
According to VDOT, 11 Virginians were killed and 1,547 were injured in work-zone crashes. That in and of itself should be all the evidence we need that the weekly reminder is important.
Need a bigger reminder?
Take a drive over Afton Mountain on Interstate 64 where the strikingly beautiful VDOT Workers’ Memorial sits.
It shouldn’t have just been this past week. Work Zone Awareness should be an everyday thing. Not only to keep yourself safe, but the VDOT workers as well.
