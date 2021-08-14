As we head into what’s known as “disaster season” — wildfires, hurricanes and other severe weather — Red Cross officials are sounding the alarm. You see, the nation’s blood supply continues to be an area of concern, particularly as we continue to deal with what has been a tumultuous 18-plus months of COVID-19.
On top of that is a lack of volunteers to staff regional blood drives, Red Cross officials note. That means fewer options for those among us who want to donate blood.
“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Sharon Kesselring, executive director of the Ohio River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the west. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.”
For those with certain illnesses and suffering from serious injuries, blood transfusions can be the difference between life and death. Those in need should not have to worry about whether blood drives have to be canceled due to a lack of volunteers.
That’s why it’s important we all do our part. Not only should we consider donating the gift of life, but we should look for ways to give back to others through volunteering. Work at a blood drive. Consider hosting a drive through your service club or civic organization. Don’t wait. Start today.
