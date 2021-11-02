You may have voted early, taking a new liking to this whole “election season.” Perhaps you prefer to head out today, a stickler for the tradition that is Election Day.
Either way, no matter what you decide, thank you for voting.
Today, for those who prefer Election Day, we’ll head to the polls, sit down at a desk and fill in bubbles next to the candidates we want. Today, we’ll choose our state delegates, our governor, our lieutenant governor and our attorney general. There are also school board seats up for grabs in the county along with a few local town elections.
All are just as important as the other.
If you are reading this, you probably understand the importance of this election. Perhaps you have voted already. But what about others you know, perhaps even in your own family or circle of friends? Are they as engaged as you are?
If not, encourage them to make a difference by voting. Offer to help; offer to drive them to their polling place today.
How you vote is important, of course. But more critical in the long run is whether you participate in the election.
Our form of government — of, by and for the people — can endure only if we Americans are part of it. If we do not use the most effective tool at our disposal — the ballot — to get the kind of government we want, we will not get it. It is that simple.
Vote, then, and spread the word about how important it is to do so. You can make a difference there, too.
