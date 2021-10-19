Usually on Tuesdays this space is for our weekly thumbs-up and thumbs-down, where we hand out darts and laurels when we feel they’ve been earned.
Today, we’ll just be thankful that, despite the devastating loss of Carlyle Whitelow, the community was lucky enough to have him. On Friday, the Bridgewater legend died at the age of 89 while hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. And, just like that, a smiling face waving to passersby in the small town to Harrisonburg’s south is no longer with us.
"He was just one of those people that wherever there was a problem, he was there to see what he could do about it," said Glen Thomas, a lifelong friend of Whitelow. "He grew up that way."
Whitelow's nephew, Carter, said his uncle became like a father figure after Carter's father, Alfred, died in 2001.
"My uncle was not only a pillar of the community in Bridgewater, but also a pillar of our family," Carter Whitelow said.
Whitelow joined the Army and then became the first Black athlete in the state to play at a majority white school when he was a running back for the Bridgewater College Eagles in 1955 while a student there. He also ran track and played basketball before he graduated in 1959.
Whitelow later earned a master’s in supervision and administration from the University of Virginia in 1969 after teaching in Staunton. He returned to BC, where he taught until he retired in 1997.
Since, he’s been a constant in town, smiling and waving at school buses and morning commuters as they rolled down the main drag.
Jim Harlow, president of the Bridgewater Ruritan Club, has known Whitelow for years both in and outside the community group and was a fellow Industrial and Commercial Ministries chaplain along with Whitelow.
"There's no filling his shoes," Harlow said.
No. There is not.
And we were lucky to have those shoes here in the first place, and will miss him.
Most already do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.