A proposed affordable neighborhood to some looks like it will be an overt “Friendly City-Within-The-City.” To others, it’s a needed step toward addressing housing.
On Feb. 14, city council will decide whether to approve the proposed Bluestone Town Center complex aimed at meeting the need of middle-income families and individuals.
The developers will restrict who is eligible to rent and purchase properties by how their income relates to Harrisonburg’s median income.
Harrisonburg city rejected a potential loan from the developers.
The project was unanimously recommended for approval on Jan. 17, by the Harrisonburg Planning Commission.
The complex is proposed to solve an issue that many in Harrisonburg agree on: the lack of affordable housing.
Harrisonburg City Council outlines “available housing for all,” as a main part of its mission. The mission of HRHA is to address the housing needs of low-income individuals locally.
The city’s 2020 “Comprehensive Housing Assessment and Market Study,” prepared with an outside consultant, reported a tight rental market, student housing driving growth and prices in the local rental market and a “housing mismatch,” where the amount of housing available to lower-income people does not align with the amount of people in this bracket.
Over an hour and a half of the recent planning commission meeting, residents voiced a number of concerns with the project.
While most recognize the issue of affordable housing, the location and size of the complex raised concerns and the immediate push for approval by the Harrisonburg Planning Commission at its January meeting left many feeling unheard, according to a number of local opinion letters.
With almost 900 units, the size of the complex is daunting to some. It will likely lead to traffic congestion in the area and added runoff to neighboring homes due to more flat, paved areas, Harrisonburg residents have said.
Residents voiced concerns about school capacity and overcrowding. According to Harrisonburg City Public Schools superintendent Michael Richards, an outside firm estimated the town center would add to the overcrowding problem already present in city schools.
Residents have also said this is a shoddy, rushed, quick fix to a problem that is not well-thought-out enough.
The all-too-absent voices are the ones that are always absent. The people who had to work during a city council meeting, or the ones who don’t speak English.
A number of organizations interested in the welfare of lower-income individuals have written letters of support for Bluestone Town Center including Mercy House, The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham. Economic development and market advocates including the Harrisonburg Realtor’s Association and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce have voiced support for the complex.
The population in need of affordable housing already lives in Harrisonburg. Many of the students who already go to school in Harrisonburg are from families who will benefit from this housing. While some might consider this a rushed choice, the problem of school overcrowding already exists and will continue to exist if a solution is not prioritized.
If anything, the town center could provide an affordable place for teachers, staff and school resource officers to live – in addition to the thousands of households in Harrisonburg already struggling to make ends meet.
Developers and HRHA representative need to take neighbors’ concerns seriously and compromises should be made in order to create the best result for all stakeholders.
Harrisonburg and its residents prides itself in being “The Friendly City,” welcoming destitute people and celebrating diversity of viewpoint.
To meet the needs of the community, residents will all just have to make a little room.
(1) comment
Low income housing always causes crime to rise sharply, quality of life in the surrounding area to plummet, and usually ruins any neighborhood in close proximity.
Activists are placing a perpetual burden on the city that responsible residents do not want to be saddled with. Once it is built, it is here to stay.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.