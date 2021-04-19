On Friday, the email went out from the Virginia Department of Health’s Central Shenandoah Health District: There were plenty of appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at the Convocation Center in Harrisonburg.
This is good news.
After months of a slow rollout and plenty of gaffes along the way by Richmond, it now appears that our area is making a strong push toward getting vaccinations in arms. Look no further than the efficient mass vaccination site at Rockingham County Fairgrounds — an operation that has been running warm-butter smooth.
And look no further than the CSHD’s email Friday, where plenty of time slots in upwards of 40 or more appointments were available.
According to the VDH’s daily online dashboard Sunday, 26,039 doses have been doled out in Harrisonburg with 10,250 “fully vaccinated.” In Rockingham County, those numbers are 47,319 and 20,739, respectively.
This is good news. It wasn’t too long ago that our area was the vanguard — in a bad way — when it came to COVID-19 infections. To see those kinds of vaccination numbers on Friday should be reason to celebrate.
Even when the vaccination process tossed us another curveball — the pausing of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to a very rare side effect of blood clots in women — our local COVID response coordinators were able to adjust, replacing scheduled clinics’ doses of J&J with the Moderna shot.
After such a mess at the start, this move toward getting needles in the arms of local residents is wonderful and, hopefully, signaling an end to the big things that ail.
