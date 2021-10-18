“Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said last week in announcing the U.S. Department of Justice would begin investigating threats against school board members, teachers and other school personnel. “Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety.”
Garland is absolutely right. School officials should expect to go to work each day without fearing for their safety.
Right now, though, school board members and other school employees in some states are receiving threats from constituents who don’t agree with mask mandates for children. Threats of any type simply are unacceptable and, when they happen, should be investigated and prosecuted. But authorizing the full force and authority of the federal government to do so? That’s simply the wrong approach.
Issues with local school boards and local residents should be handled by local law enforcement and prosecutors. That’s how the system is set up to work. Garland, though, has directed the DOJ to come up with a plan that could see federal prosecutors and the FBI get involved in these local matters.
We’re not sure about that part of it, however. We’d hope that local law enforcement could get the job done first before the federal government gets a call.
