The adage does ring true — “Reason for the season” — on what is the holiest day of them all for Christians.
That day is Sunday. That day is Easter, when Jesus Christ rises from the tomb.
For Christians, this day of joy comes after the heartache of Good Friday, when He was nailed to the cross and, according to the Bible, died for our sins.
If you’re not Christian, and plenty of our neighbors are not, the story of the Bible and Jesus’ life, death and resurrection is still well known. In His life, He was kind. According to Christian teachings, in His death for us, He was an inspiration, and in His resurrection, we were cleansed.
It’s an important part of Christianity, the most important.
And during this season of joy, this Easter season, it’s also important to remember the things He said in the Bible. The parable of the Good Samaritan, told by Jesus in the Gospel of Luke, easily comes to mind — when a Jewish priest, a Levite and finally a Samaritan pass a traveler who is stripped of clothing, beaten and left half dead alongside the road.
The first two pass, the Samaritan stops to help the man.
“Who is my neighbor?” is the question from a lawyer that precedes this famous parable.
We believe that lesson still holds true today. Your neighbor is all of us.
Which is the reason the parable was told — the reason for this season.
Happy Easter to all.
