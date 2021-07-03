Just enjoy the holiday weekend.
That’s it. That’s today’s editorial.
Want to grill large hunks of meat over an open fire with your buddies? Do it.
Want to grill vegetables instead? Go to town.
Don’t want to grill and prefer to use the oven and stovetop? Knock yourself out.
Want to sit outside? Fantastic.
Want to stay inside? Enjoy yourself.
Not everything needs to be divisive. Not everything needs to be a fight. Not now. Not on the Fourth of July. Want to have polite political discussions with your family when you gather together Sunday? Great. Want to talk about nothing but the weather, or baseball, or the NBA Playoffs or the Stanley Cup Final? Awesome, let us know how it goes.
Just be smart. Don’t break the law, don’t drink and drive and don’t be in such a hurry to get where you need to be that you put your life and the lives of others in danger on our roads. Take your time, that picnic isn’t going anywhere.
Planning to set off your own fireworks display? Make sure you’re following local ordinances and be a good neighbor.
Celebrate the freedoms you have. Celebrate them wisely and safely.
Happy Fourth of July.
