Today begins National Park Week, a time to celebrate the beauty of this land we call home.
It runs until April 25 and provides a great time to enjoy the gem we have right here in our backyard.
Think about it for a second, a lot of Americans have to travel to enjoy one of the 423 parks that encompass more than 84 million acres in this country and its territories. But not us here in the Shenandoah Valley. Chances are, you can see the Blue Ridge upon which Skyline Drive runs from your home. Chances are, the borders of Shenandoah National Park aren’t too far away from your backyard.
Today, to kick off the celebration, it’s free to enter any of this country’s national parks, and if you’ve ever mulled the idea of securing a yearly pass to Shenandoah National Park, it’s the perfect time to give it a test run.
Load up the car and head up there. Enjoy the vistas that Skyline Drive provides. Take a lunch, have a picnic or go for a hike. Do something, anything, to get yourself outdoors after the topsy-turvy year you’ve had. And maybe, just maybe, you’ll secure that pass you thought about getting.
Too many of us take for granted the natural beauty that surrounds us here in the Shenandoah Valley. We ignore the rolling hills on our commutes or shopping trips. Sometimes we need visitors to remind us of how lucky we are.
We understand; it’s tough not to take for granted the things we see every day.
But if National Park Week asks those lucky enough to live a short drive from this country’s splendor to do one thing, it’s to pause, look around and smile.
Our national parks are important. And the one that’s easily accessible atop Swift Run Gap and Thornton Gap is ours.
So let’s enjoy it.
