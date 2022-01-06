Let’s call Monday’s snowstorm a practice run for clearing the snow off the sidewalks in front of homes and businesses. Let’s call the possibility of more snow this week the real deal and see if residents can put it into practice.
Because while clearing sidewalks is no fun task, according to code, the city can fine property owners for not clearing snow and ice from the sidewalks in front of their buildings.
We understand City Hall tries not to do that. That’s commendable, keeping in mind that not every resident is able to pick up a shovel and throw snow off the sidewalks in front of their property or has the ability to pay someone to do it. We know that Harrisonburg isn’t out there looking to levy fines, but clearing sidewalks should be part of being a friendly neighbor in our Friendly City.
If your neighbor can’t shovel their snow, you can lend a helping hand and maybe get some fresh-baked cookies in return or maybe some homemade chicken soup. You catch our drift (pun fully intended).
Plus, it keeps our downtown stores accessible to shoppers and keeps our neighborhoods safe.
So, do your part and be a good neighbor to those who, for whatever reason, can’t clear the sidewalks.
