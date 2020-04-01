In a video that went viral last week, an impassioned member of the Lake Worth Beach City (Fla.) Commission blasted his fellow city government officials for not acting more quickly to the coronavirus outbreak.
Part of his beef was that the city manager had cut off electricity to 50 households for nonpayment.
"This gentleman here has turned off people's lights in the middle of a global pandemic," Omari Hardy said during the heated exchange.
Thankfully, we don't have to worry about that here.
The Harrisonburg Electric Commission decided to halt electricity cutoffs for nonpayment on March 13, three days before the State Corporation Commission directed utility providers under its umbrella to do so.
HEC is not governed by the SCC but was ahead of the curve, and we applaud the city-owned utility for being proactive at a time when many city residents, particularly those in the virtually shuttered restaurant industry, found themselves suddenly with reduced or flat-out zero income.
SCC's action also means customers of Dominion and Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative won't be left in the dark if they can't pay their bills.
In times like these just about any certainty can be comforting, and we are glad the most vulnerable among us will have one less thing to worry about as this crisis unfolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.