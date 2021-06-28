The startling fact is that of the active duty military personnel and veterans who have served since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on our nation, an estimated 30,177 have died by suicide.
These somber facts are from a new report by the Costs of War Project at Brown University.
It’s an aptly named project by Brown. The costs of war do indeed spill well beyond the battlefield. Those costs hit home and sometimes very hard. They follow the veterans like a lingering specter and impact all facets of their lives.
The study pointed to service members’ mental and moral traumas, difficulty reentering civilian life and access to guns among the possible causes for that number.
It’s important to remind them — and everyone, really — that there’s never any harm in seeking help. And everybody who seeks help should get it.
If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
