For the past few years now, every Sept. 11, this paper has printed a special insert aptly titled, “Salute Our First Responders.”
It’s a simple thing, really. A few pages that list the names of all our local first responders as a “thank you” for all they do. Around here, it’s a mix of career and volunteers — both equally important — that spans diverse backgrounds with a common goal of keeping all of us safe.
The reason we print this special section on that day doesn’t need to be explained. In New York, Pennsylvania and Arlington on Sept. 11, 2001, plenty of first responders ran into danger that most of us run away from. Too many died and continue to feel the lasting effects of that fateful day, whether it be physical or mental.
Locally, it’s that same kind of mentality and puts plenty of friends and neighbors into those uniforms.
It’s why we want to honor them all.
That’s why we’ll use this space to encourage all our local volunteer fire and rescue departments, along with our local police, to email their rosters to us. You can send them to jsacco@dnronline.com by Sept. 1.
It’s a little thing, those names listed on paper in a newspaper insert. But we’ll always feel it’s important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.