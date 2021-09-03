Nestled between the hollers and hills of far Southwest Virginia sits the unincorporated town of Hurley.
On Tuesday, that little place felt the brunt of Hurricane Ida’s remnants. According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, about 50 people were rescued, hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes and one person is dead.
There appears to be no quick end in sight for this tiny community’s suffering. According to news reports, officials are estimating that it could be a year before water service is restored and at least a month before electricity is restored.
A year before water service is restored? A month without electricity? My goodness.
Thankfully, the Red Cross is responding, a shelter for those forced out of their homes has been set up and donations from neighboring communities are on their way.
It really puts how lucky Harrisonburg and Rockingham County were Wednesday into perspective.
According to our local officials, Ida’s leftovers didn’t do much to our area, other than wide-eyed looks at rushing creeks and having to drive around flooded roads. Though there were many a flooded basement and crawlspace, to be sure.
There were no water rescues necessary in Rockingham County, according to Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway. In the county, no primary roads had to be closed, but three secondary roads were shutdown. In Harrisonburg, five streets had portions closed around noon due to flooding, including North Liberty Street between Edom Road and Charles Street, Jefferson Street between Madison Street and Ashby Avenue, and Clinton and Charles streets.
Of course, the local Salvation Army stepped up, opening its doors to those who needed a place.
But it was nothing like what happened in Hurley, a community suffering right now.
We’re thinking of them, and if able, a call to the Red Cross to see how you can help could make a world of difference.
