Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday floated the idea of year-round school and is considering expanded summer school programs.
The reasoning is simple: to help students play catch-up during a school year that has bounced back and forth between online and in-person learning as COVID-19 numbers have gone up and down like the tide.
It makes sound sense. We've chronicled the problems associated with online learning that many of our local students face — from lack of suitable home computer equipment to lack of broadband internet in Rockingham County. Those issues, along with the mental and emotional ones of not being the classroom, have wreaked havoc on both students and teachers alike.
Year-round schooling could be a viable option to help those students who have fallen behind. Of course, plenty of logistics must be ironed out before this process moves forward, and scheduling has to be one of those wrinkles to be smoothed.
A quick Google search shows that some school systems across the country — year-round schooling is nothing new — go with a nine-weeks-on, three-weeks-off schedule. In that setup, students miss summer breaks, those three months of the year spent outside instead of in the classroom when learning batteries are recharged. But going to school for nine weeks, then taking three off could be a viable way to get those breaks in.
Of course, there's more that needs to be discussed and studied. And floating an idea doesn't necessarily mean it's going to sail. But if there's any changes that can be made to make sure students who have fallen behind can catch up to their peers, we're all for it. And they should all be studied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.