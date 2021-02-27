When it comes to high school sports, it takes a really good argument to convince us that any atmosphere is better than a rivalry football game.
True, sports reporters across the state have sat in sardine-can tight gyms in high schools located in towns that are mere pencil points on a map. Many an ear has rung at a top-notch high school volleyball game. And yes, under normal circumstances, the state championship round of the Virginia High School League’s wrestling tournament down in Salem is an experience in and of itself, but there’s just something about high school football and the electric atmosphere a big game brings.
You know what else makes the atmosphere great? The community.
The fact that adults and students are out there cheering on the team for a few hours makes our goosebumps stand at attention. Sometimes, the coolest things that happen wouldn’t have happened if it weren't for community backing.
Look no further than the start of high school football this week, when days of snow, ice and all the melting turned grass-and-dirt football fields into quagmires of mud and slop. With the season starting late, and being truncated thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it left local athletic directors with little wiggle room. So they turned to an old friend and very willing neighbor — James Madison University.
Sure, $750 sounds like a lot of money (and it is), but when it comes to being able to rent JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium — minus any additional costs such as security and workers to take tickets and such — it’s really a heck of a deal for a top-notch NCAA Division I football facility. But on short notice, it’s tough to ask a high school to pony up that kind of price.
Yet, at Broadway and Turner Ashby, it was community members who opened the checkbooks. According to Broadway AD Ryan Ritter on Twitter, Lantz Construction and an anonymous donor covered the cost of Tuesday night’s opener against East Rockingham. At Turner Ashby, according to AD Will Crockett, it was Virginia Well Drilling and Orange Theory Fitness who made sure the Knights and Spotswood could open the season Wednesday on turf.
You know, that’s just awesome. These three companies and that anonymous donor didn’t have to do that. Nobody forced their hand. Instead, they just did.
Probably because they realized that high school sports continue to be a part of the fabric that brings communities together, and we could all use a little “coming together” right now.
And that’s pretty darn cool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.