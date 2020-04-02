Here’s an inconvenient truth that will need to be addressed, and soon.
Before you turn the page, realize Al Gore is not on our editorial board.
City Council entered into an agreement with Nielsen Builders in December to see through construction of a second high school, and in February, the governing body approved upwards of $100 million in bonds to pay for it.
In this the year of our COVID-19 pandemic, it feels like a lifetime ago.
Heck, it feels like months since Gov. Ralph Northam called off school for the rest of the academic year.
It was only nine days ago, March 23, for those keeping track at home. And yet, in what’s actually been a short time, everything seems to have changed.
Harrisonburg’s meals and transient occupancy tax revenue effectively ground to a halt at the time they’re supposed to start to kick into high gear.
Local unemployment claims skyrocketed, as they have everywhere.
Untold financial consequences haven’t even trickled down to local government coffers.
Northam’s stay-at-home order, effective Monday through June 10, is prudent but will have chilling local economic effects.
Teacher raises approved by the state only weeks ago could be in jeopardy.
That’s to say nothing of factors outside the commonwealth we’re certain to see, and probably others within.
February’s vote by City Council to issue $100 million in bonds came as unemployment — locally, statewide and nationally — was less than half what economists consider full employment.
What hasn’t changed is the enrollment projections for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, and most critically Harrisonburg High School, that led to the contentious vote to build another high school and all the associated debt, which would necessitate a hefty real estate tax increase.
It would appear our local elected officials are preparing to rethink those decisions.
On Monday, the schools-council liaison committee announced a closed-door meeting, scheduled for today, to get “advice regarding the legal ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain contracts entered into by the City and School Board.”
Sunshine law exemptions afforded to local government bodies can only allow us to speculate on what that meeting is really about, and we’ll let you know what we know as soon as possible.
If today’s meeting is about something else, though, it seems more than likely the City Council and School Board will be revisiting the matter soon.
It’d be irresponsible to not.
Those elected representatives are in at least two territories: unenviable and uncharted.
Let’s try to cut them some slack, yet still provide useful feedback.
