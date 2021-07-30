We understand the reasoning behind moving Timberville’s Christmas Village out of town and to Showalter’s Orchard. Community Art Recreation of Timberville — a volunteer-based nonprofit that created the Christmas Village, which debuted in 2018 along Timber Way in the Food Lion parking lot — told us the renovated horse stables at American Legion park were not up to code and safety standards, such as not being handicapped-accessible.
Great, safety first and bring them up to code.
Plus, yes, the town should appreciate the orchard stepping up and offering its barn to facilitate the event. We’re quite sure it’s going to be a heck of an event in the nice barn, and we look forward to going.
But …
Yes, there’s always a but, and we fervently hope CART and the town work toward getting those stables up to snuff because once the Christmas Village moved away from the main drag and into the park tucked behind Plains Elementary School, it really did feel like a village. Walking back and forth between the stables into different artisan shops, sipping hot apple cider and snacking on candied nuts wrapped in a winter coat under a dark sky surrounded by lights just screamed “It’s Christmas!”
Plus, the village — at both locations — wasn’t something you had to plan to go to. Sometimes, you just drove by and remembered it was there, which led to a stop, which led to a good time with neighbors and friends.
In Germany, the unofficial birthplace of the seasonal markets, they’re held in the town’s square. While Timberville’s wasn’t exactly downtown, it was in town and provided a great place with a warm atmosphere. We’re sure the atmosphere at the orchard will be just as warm.
But by moving it out of town, Timberville’s Christmas Village is going to lose a little something.
Just like it took a village to bring the Christmas Village to life, it’s going to take the same to help get those stables up to code, and restarting fundraising put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic might be the answer.
We hope that's the goal, because in town is where it belongs.
