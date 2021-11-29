There was something nice about seeing the holiday shoppers walking along Harrisonburg’s Main Street and through the indoor Dayton Market.
Sure, those were just two spots we stopped and saw Saturday, dubbed Small Business Saturday. But if those two locations are any indication, it looks like holiday business is about to pick back up. And excuse us if we’re happy to see all those dollars being spent at local businesses.
It’s an uphill battle getting people to shop local first before heading to the big-box stores or the online oligarchs. And if the traffic along U.S. 33 toward all those national retailers is a sign of the times — and the traffic was pretty bad Saturday — we still have a long way to go.
It’s the locals that tend to stay here as long as we support them. It’s the locals who pump money into our economy, hire local people and, as we’ve written before, are usually the first step up when help is needed.
We applaud Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce for holding prize drawings for people who shop local. That’s a great idea.
We also applaud the shoppers who decided against sitting in traffic, instead parking their cars to walk around our various downtowns and marketplaces.
But, more importantly, we applaud those who take the great dive into the unknown to start their own business, keeping it fresh, local and friendly.
We’ll take something called Small Business Saturday any day.
We’ll also hope that every day should be treated such.
