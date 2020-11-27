As so often is the case for Americans, a time of trial reminds us of how very blessed we are ¬— and how grateful we should be for that.
Yesterday, many of us sat down to Thanksgiving feasts far different than those in which we have reveled in years past. For too many, there were empty seats at our tables. Beloved family members and friends have been taken from us by a terrible epidemic.
There is no getting around the loss, of course. People truly precious to us have been taken.
We remind ourselves, however, of the truth, of the reminder that it is better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all. In having those we loved — and who loved us, too — we have been blessed, if only for too brief a time.
For them, we are truly thankful.
Some empty chairs could have been occupied by other loved ones who still are among us — but from whom we distance ourselves today purely out of love. Staying away from them now and during trying weeks and months to come may keep the COVID-19 virus from afflicting those we hold dear.
Being away from them Thursday, on the day we have set aside for the one big family gathering of the year, was heart-rending.
Yet we are grateful that as all humankind seems prey to a vicious disease against which we have so few defenses, we are able to do something to protect loved ones.
This Thanksgiving is one in which sorrow hangs over too many families — and fear persists in millions of households. Even in this, we find cause to be profoundly grateful that we are surrounded by caring, compassionate neighbors, friends and co-workers, all eager to do what they can to ease our pain.
So this Thanksgiving is different, but in many ways the same as in years past: Our trials may be many — but our blessings are, too.
