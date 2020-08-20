There’s no deep digging to figure out who is to blame for Rockingham County shuttering Blue Hole — the popular destination along U.S. 33 for Dry River dippers of all ages.
Nope, it’s not the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, which voted unanimously to close it down during last week’s meeting. Sorry, it’s not the tow-truck companies that, hopefully, will be called to get any dangerously parked cars of trespassers out of the way — at the driver’s expense. Try again, it’s not Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson either, whose department will enforce the no-trespassing rules if needed.
You know who is exactly to blame — people who simply couldn’t do the easy things like keep it clean.
You can also blame COVID-19 and the fact that James Madison University and Eastern Mennonite University students are about to descend upon Harrisonburg, turning that little swimming hole into a line at the DMV. Social distancing and masks required at a swimming hole that’s a popular college-student stop? Yeah, that’s not going to work.
Everybody is going to want to blame someone else, but if you frequented Blue Hole and left your empty six-pack sitting on the rocks, or you parked halfway into the road or paid no mind to oncoming traffic, there’s one person to blame — the person staring back at you in the mirror.
