Social Security recipients will receive a near 6% increase in benefits in 2022. It’s the largest “raise” in 30 years.
Of course, there’s a downside: The increase is due to the highest inflation this country has seen in decades.
Food items of all kind. Gasoline. Various services. Hygiene products. Construction materials.
The cost of many everyday items is on the rise and consumers are feeling it.
But let’s focus on the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, that millions of Americans will receive.
The COLA amounts to an added $92 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates from the Social Security Administration.
That’s a sudden break from a long lull in inflation that saw cost-of-living adjustments averaging just 1.65% a year over the past 10 years.
With the increase, the estimated average Social Security payment for a retired worker will be $1,657 a month next year. A typical couple’s benefits would rise by $154 to $2,753 per month.
Keep in mind, about half of seniors live in households where Social Security provides at least 50% of their income, and one-quarter rely on their monthly payment for all or nearly all their income.
Social Security was created to promote the economic security of eligible Americans. The program works by using taxes paid into a fund by working people to provide benefits to people who are eligible.
For the working class, the more you pay into it, the more benefit you can receive (up to a limit).
It should be that way.
