It will never cease to boggle our minds why in 2020 the Virginia General Assembly is still talking about maybe passing a bill (House Bill 874) that would prohibit drivers from talking on their cellphones without using a hands-free device while behind the wheel.
Yet here we are, in 2020, and it's still OK to be doing the one thing that seemingly everybody on the road does to pass the time, which in turn puts everybody on the road in danger.
True, there are some pretty darn good reasons to be on the phone while driving, but with most new cars these days offering Bluetooth technology — and adapters themselves for older cars being pretty affordable — the need to actually have your phone in hand is slowly going away.
Yet, here we are, in 2020, and it's still not law in Virginia.
Detractors may point toward government overreach and how pulling over drive-time yappers may tax already stretched-thin police departments. To that we say, oh well. Keeping everybody safe on roads should be of the highest priority. And distracted driving is one of the main reasons why accidents happen and, in turn, why injuries and deaths take place on the asphalt.
We're sure when seat-belt laws went into the books, there were detractors as well. But anybody who compares the two is stretching. Seat belts save lives of the vehicle's occupants. If you're not wearing your seat belt in an accident, your head hits the windshield or wheel — and that's best-case scenario. What seat belts don't do is protect everybody else on the road. What forcing drivers to pay attention while piloting their tonnage does is lower the risk of accidents for everybody.
Right now in Virginia, it is illegal to read or type messages on a personal communications device while driving. But, holding such a device is legal, except in work zones. But we still all too often see that distinct cellphone glow on drivers faces at night. That is a shame.
It's not just about the ticket here, it's about saving lives.
It's time Virginians and their legislature do a little something more. It's time turn HB 874 into law.
