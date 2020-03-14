By Thursday, 1,561 schools throughout the United States had been closed because of concern that keeping them open might help COVID-19 — the coronavirus — spread.
On Friday, Virginia and West Virginia joined, with Gov. Ralph Northam and his Mountain State counterpart, Gov. Jim Justice, declaring that public schools in their states close. In Virginia, it’s at least two weeks. In West Virginia, it’s “as long as we have to close the schools,” Justice said.
Leading up to the governors’ announcements, both at the local level and among state officials, the COVID-19 situation was being watched warily. It proved prudent to close.
School officials are well aware that shutting down schools, perhaps for weeks, is not just a matter of trying to find ways for students to learn from their homes — though that certainly is a consideration.
Of more concern is how closures would affect children and their families.
As Education Week reported this week, “Millions of students, in school districts big and small, rely on the free or discounted meals they eat at school.”
In addition, millions of parents rely on schools to care for their children while they are at work.
In planning for COVID-19, we urge school officials to work with other agencies and organizations in efforts to minimize problems related to closures.
Then there’s us, the residents of these states. It’s an old refrain “It takes a village to raise a child.”
In this time, in our close-knit communities, we must step up and help do just that.
