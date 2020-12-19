The great Christmas movie debate is one any good editorial board gets into once the holiday season rolls around. Most of the time, we don’t feel the need to print it on these pages.
But this year? Yeah, it’s a little different. We felt, with all the divisive political back-and-forth and this COVID-19 pandemic that kind of threw our lives asunder, maybe it was worth sharing.
Of course, for plenty of Gen X’ers, Bill Murray’s Scrooged holds a special place. It’s sardonic (and we all know how much Gen X’ers love that) with razor-sharp wit and, of course, Bill Murray — a comedic legend if we don’t say so ourselves.
Then someone brings up Elf starring Will Ferrell, which is fine and dandy if you can handle Ferrell in more than the small doses some of us were brought up on during his Saturday Night Live days.
Then we delved into the classics, the many versions of Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol (give us the 1951 version starring Alastair Sim any day, please) along with It’s A Wonderful Life, Miracle On 34th Street, and all those black-and-white wonders.
And now, we’ve made a list of movies we’re going to watch, hoping, at the very least, they can be some sort of salve for us this holiday season.
Yes, a lot of us are going to miss our extended families as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on while we wait for the vaccine to be distributed to the general population. We’re not complaining though, because first responders and health care workers should be first in line to get it — like Dr. Mark Nesbit at Sentara RMH Medical Center, who rolled up his sleeve Thursday morning at 6:30 to become the first local inoculation against this virus.
That gives us hope. Hope that everything will return to normal soon. Hope that we’ll all be able to share a table again and hand out hugs to those we love and miss. Because at the heart of all our favorite holiday movies we mentioned — and those we didn’t — is the message of hope.
And what better time of year to be reinvigorated with the most important message of them all.
