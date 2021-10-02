Here we are, in the year 2021, and it appears some drivers don’t know the rules of the road when it comes to school buses.
Frankly, that’s inexcusable.
But, according to Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, a recent “close call” between a student getting ready to exit a bus and a driver on the road has him thinking about a return of bus cameras.
Quick background here: In 2013, Rockingham County Public Schools entered a contract with Arizona-based RedFlex Traffic Systems to install cameras on buses.
The cameras on the stop arms recorded drivers ignoring the stop signs, and video was sent to RedFlex’s headquarters in Phoenix for evaluation. RedFlex then sent potential violations to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office for further review, which gave RedFlex the OK to send citations to motorists that deputies determined to have broken the law.
RCPS suspended the contract in 2014, citing problems with the company’s operations.
Now, no matter what you think of bus cameras and receiving tickets in the mail, the mere fact that a few drivers still don’t understand safety around school buses is frightening. We have to keep our children safe on the roads.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, motorists must:
- stop for stopped school buses with flashing red lights and an extended stop sign when approaching from any direction;
- remain stopped until everyone is clear and the bus moves again;
- stop whenever the bus is loading or unloading passengers, even if the lights and stop sign are not activated.
If a school bus is on the opposite side of a median or barrier, motorists aren’t required to stop; however, drivers should be prepared for students exiting the school bus and crossing into their lanes.
It’s pretty easy and it’s very important.
Good editorial.
Good editorial.
