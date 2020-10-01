We get it. Hanging out with your pals and throwing back drinks can be as much a part of college life as pulling all-nighters to study for that big exam.
Yeah, those three pots of coffee aren’t going to drink themselves, you know.
But with James Madison University students slated to return to campus next week after getting sent home just under a month ago, it’s time to hammer the point home — be smart, students.
No, we’re not blaming the COVID-19 outbreak on the students alone here.
College is a time of growth, a time of learning and a time of spreading social wings. Asking students to shoulder all of the blame was folly. To be frank, the administration at JMU should have known better, should have done pre-move-in testing and should have been more stringent in making sure students stayed masked-up while in the dining hall.
Let’s be honest here, for JMU to say in a press release that it will “more actively” enforce mask wearing when students are not eating or drinking begs the question — why didn’t it the first time?
We’re sure JMU wants to be good neighbors to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. We’re equally sure the feeling is mutual. But if JMU wants to make this work the second go-around — and again, without screening students before they move back in (We’ll ask again: Why not?) — the leadership at the school better be ready to step up to the plate and shoulder more of the blame.
