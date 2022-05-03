The team that captured the nation’s heart last year has to heal its own.
So Monday’s announcement that the James Madison University softball team, whose run to the Women’s College World Series in 2021 put the program on the national map, has canceled the rest of the season comes as no surprise.
The team is hurting following the death of sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett last week.
This move is the right one.
“We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren’s memory while finishing the academic semester strong. Most importantly, we’re thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion. We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University,” coach Loren LaPorte said in a statement sent out by the school.
Nobody can blame the team for this.
In all sports across all levels, teams aren’t just teams, they’re family. And the loss of their own has weighed heavily on the softball players, coaching staff and the school community as a whole. All one has to do is take a look at social media and read the pain from current and former players.
All one has to do is look at the photos from last week’s flower drop, when the school and community came together to place flowers in Bernett’s memory.
Bernett was a key player on James Madison’s 2021 Women’s College World Series team that finished top four in the country after knocking off No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City. The McDonald, Penn., product played the entire NCAA tournament behind the plate for the Dukes and belted a late-inning home run in the final game of the Knoxville Regional to secure JMU’s place in the Super Regional round.
Bernett’s success on the field continued in 2022. She was batting .336 with nine home runs and had been named the CAA Player of the Week the day she died.
Those last two paragraphs are trivial, however. All you had to do was look at the stat sheet to see how important a player she was for the Dukes.
More importantly, all you had to do was look into the tear-filled eyes last week to see how important of a person she was to her teammates.
Heal, James Madison softball team. The field, like the hurt, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
