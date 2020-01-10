James Madison University will be playing about 1,200 miles from Harrisonburg on Saturday when the No. 2-ranked Dukes aim for their third national title at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level.
The Dukes will face No. 1 seed North Dakota State at noon at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, about 30 miles north of Dallas.
Despite the distance the championship game will aid several businesses in Harrisonburg — if only for a few hours. But that is a welcome sign for restaurant owners since the spring semester at JMU doesn’t begin until Monday.
Official alumni chapter football watch parties, with a JMU representative in attendance, will be held Saturday at O’Neill’s Grill at 221 University Blvd. and at Urgie’s Cheesesteaks at 245 E. Water St.
Fan-initiated watch parties will be held at Jimmy Madison’s at 121 S. Main St. and at Massanutten Ski Lodge at 4614 Massanutten Drive, about 15 miles east of Harrisonburg.
There are alumni-backed watch parties around the state, from Arlington to Virginia Beach to Woodstock to Waynesboro. And there will be official JMU gatherings around the world, from London to New York City to beautiful downtown Burbank, California.
For a few hours the game will put Colonial Athletic Association champion JMU and the city of Harrisonburg in the national spotlight, and nearly all of that is positive attention, whatever the outcome.
The Dukes, who last won the national title during the 2016 season, have made the trip to Frisco three times in the last four years. And it seems most of the East Coast is pulling for JMU and first-year coach Curt Cignetti.
Mike London, the former coach at Richmond, Virginia and Howard, just completed his first season at rival William & Mary of the CAA. He led Richmond to the national title in 2008.
“I am always going to root for a CAA team,” London told the News-Record this week.
So, too, will local restaurant owners — it’s good for business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.