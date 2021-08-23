It was perfection because everybody seemingly got what they wanted.
Those longing for some sense of normalcy got a perfectly normal fair, replete with rides, music, tractor pulls, food (oh, goodness, that food) and the much-loved demolition derby.
Farmers longing for an end to dry fields were finally able to look toward the sky and watch the rain fall. Which it did — with gusto — most of the week.
In all of July, the Dale Enterprise weather station in west Rockingham County recorded 1.44 inches of rain. From Aug. 12 to last Tuesday, the station recorded more rain than in all of July — 2.67 inches.
It was perfection to watch the 4-H and FFA students show their animals. Sure, that happened last year in the pretty cool stripped-to-its-ag-roots fair. But, let’s be honest, it never gets old.
It was wonderful to hear that farmers like Art and Mary Jo Mitchell in Keezletown were able to, finally, soak up surroundings of green last week. One pasture of the Mitchells’ was a sea of brown with a single patch of green in late July during the recent drought. But when they pulled over to the same pasture Wednesday, it was green with some patches of brown.
Farmers are the roots of the Rockingham County Fair, the largest of its kind in the state. And while the rain may have canceled an event here or there, or maybe knocked down the crowd a bit, nobody was complaining.
At least not Fair President Ron Williams. He gets it.
“Anything that we can say with regard to being selfish about the weather and the fair is secondary to the need of rain for our farming community,” he said.
That, too, is perfection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.