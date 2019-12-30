Ah, New Year's Eve, when (safe) revelry and (even safer) mirth reign supreme as we say goodbye to the year that was and welcome in the year to be.
The best place to do that, if you're not a couch potato raised on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, is out with friends and family. And what better place than downtown Harrisonburg when the whole city comes alive, thanks to First Night.
Sadly, Tuesday will mark the last time we'll have a First Night celebration in the city. Who's to blame? Well, who knows? But what's known is that for a while now First Night, on a national level, has been struggling. So it was just a question of time until Harrisonburg's annual celebration followed suit.
First Night was first celebrated on Dec. 31, 1975, when a group of artists from Boston thought of an alternative way to celebrate New Year's Eve. Boston announced it would stop the event in 2013 due to a downturn in funding. And as the years have passed, the celebrations have been flickering away like spent candles.
"The culture has changed a lot. It seems to me that more people are just doing different things on New Year's Eve than they did historically, so we are competing with other stuff," said Troy Suter, president of First Night Harrisonburg.
He's not wrong. At various points in our lives, we're as guilty as the next person of opting to stay at home to avoid crowds and nurse our financial holiday hangover. But make no bones about it — a sprawling event for all ages encompassing a majority of downtown will be missed.
So too will be the dropping of the disco ball, not once but twice during the course of the night to give early risers and night owls an equal chance to do a countdown.
But Mike Betts, executive director of First Night Harrisonburg, has hope as the event comes to a close after 28 years. While it won't be First Night next year, it could be something else and he's positive the city will have some sort of celebration for New Year's Eves to come.
"I'm excited to see what comes up a year from now," he said.
He's not the only one. We hope the city continues to drop the ball each and every New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.