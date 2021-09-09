Here’s an interesting one: masks can be dangerous … if they are hanging from the rearview mirror.
Though it is something we probably should have retained from our driver’s education classes, a refresher is always helpful — don’t hang anything from the rearview mirror. AAA East Central issued a reminder this is a safety hazard, and pointed out during the pandemic, many people have been hanging their masks off the rearview mirror.
That’s a problem. Anything hanging off the mirror can potentially block the field of vision and put the driver and others at risk.
Most of us try to be proactive in preventing accidents.
Many are guilty of giving in to distractions such as hand-held electronic devices — illegal in Virginia to use while you drive, in case you need that reminder — or eating while driving.
Those things are even more dangerous if there is the added hazard of limited field of vision. Do your part in keeping yourself and others safe. Put that mask somewhere else while driving. In fact, never hang anything from the rearview mirror.
Oh, and if you have a reusable cloth mask, maybe take it inside and wash it, while you’re at it.
