This is National Child Passenger Safety Week — a good reminder for anyone who has child car seats to make sure they are installed correctly and safely, and that they are using the correct design/size for their child.
AAA East Central and the National Safety Council shared alarming data about safety concerns. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 183,000 children were injured in car crashes in 2018. And according to the National Digital Car Seat Check Form database, more than half of the child seats brought in for inspection were improperly installed and used. Meanwhile, only 20% of parents/caregivers ever seek help in installing these seats.
The National Digital Car Seat Check Form database showed issues with car seats include leaving the seat too loose, not using the tether and leaving the harness straps too loose. It also showed children are transitioned out of car seats too soon. In fact, it showed that 90% of children just using the car’s seat belts under the age of 10 should still be using the booster seat.
What can parents and caregivers do? There is a free online course Car Seat Basics at cpsboard.org/courses/car-seat-basics/ that will teach all about car seat safety. AAA East Central also offers car seat inspections at branch offices. More information about that can be found at AAA.com/SafeSeats4Kids.
We all know this is just one of thing we must to do to keep our kids safe. But the trick is, we have to actually do it. Check your car seat today.
