We don’t have to think too far back to remember the days of rusty old jungle gyms that cut our hands and the playground falls that sent our knees (or worse) scraping rocks or pavement.
Thankfully, playgrounds have gotten a million times safer as technology has advanced. Those rusty bars replaced by high-grade plastics built to last through bad weather and the rough-and-tumble play of children.
So, it's only fitting that today from 3 to 6 p.m. Safe Kids Central Shenandoah Valley will celebrate Safe Kids Week at Harrisonburg’s Dream Come True playground at 1050 Neff Ave.
Safe Kids Week is dedicated to raising awareness of preventing injuries in children and encouraging parents to take the time and focus on proven and practical ways to keep kids out of harm’s way.
To help parents along, Safe Kids Central Shenandoah Valley is offering a parents guide to child safety — 24 pages of advice and easy-to-follow tips that can help families reduce risks at home, at the playground or on the road; a safety activity book; and a home safety graphic.
At today’s event, parents can even get their child-safety car seats checked by certified technicians.
“This is a week where we can all take just a little bit of time out of our busy schedules to focus on a few simple steps that can make a big difference in the safety of our children,” said Harrisonburg Fire Department Public Education Officer Lt. Erin Stehle in a press release.
We agree. In our busy lives, taking at the very least a week to really concentrate on the safety of our children isn’t too big of an ask.
